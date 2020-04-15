Maine State Golf Association cancels events through May 15th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:57 PM, Apr 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, MAINE (WABI) - With the Governor's extension of the State of Emergency yesterday, the Maine State Golf Association announced they have cancelled all events through May 15th. There is a petition signed by more than 7 thousand Mainers to open courses again, during the pandemic, due to the social distancing nature of the sport. However, Governor Janet Mills has yet to change her ruling golf courses are non-essential.....

 