AUGUSTA, MAINE (WABI) - With the Governor's extension of the State of Emergency yesterday, the Maine State Golf Association announced they have cancelled all events through May 15th. There is a petition signed by more than 7 thousand Mainers to open courses again, during the pandemic, due to the social distancing nature of the sport. However, Governor Janet Mills has yet to change her ruling golf courses are non-essential.....
Maine State Golf Association cancels events through May 15th
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 11:10 PM, Apr 15, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 11:57 PM, Apr 15, 2020