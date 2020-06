The Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed until September 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony will take in the hall's largest class ever.

The organization did announce its $5000 scholarship award winners. Camden Hills Kaylen Krul who is going on to Colby, Maine Martime commit Keegan Gentle of Houlton, Maranacook's Carter McPhedran, UMaine soccer commit Sophia Santamaria and Boothbay's Hali Goodwin are the scholarship winners.