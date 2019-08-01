Maine Red Claws hold annual clinic in Hampden

The Maine Red Claws have been touring eastern Maine.

They were in Ellsworth Tuesday, and Thursday they were in Hampden, for their annual Dunkin' Summer clinic Series.

Vito Brown was there representing the Red Claws. He’s played for them for two seasons, and played in two final fours while at Wsconsin.

Sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts, it’s the ninth year in a row the Red Claws have come to Hampden for the free one day clinic.

“Basketball is huge in the state of Maine, we know that. We're not the Portland Red Claws, we're the Maine Red Claws,” said Evans Boston, the Senior Director of Public and Community Relations for the Red Claws. “So it's really important for us to get back to areas of the state that we can’t really reach during the season."

The Red Claws have one more free clinic in Waterville on Friday, check out their facebook page for more info.