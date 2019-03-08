Maine McDonald's All-Star basketball weekend starts with a practice

HAMPDEN, MAINE (WABI) - The McDonald’s high school all-star games are tomorrow at Husson University.
Tonight they'll hand out the Mr. and Miss basketball awards at the banquet.
The only practice the teams had was today at the old Hampden Academy gym.
Saturday schedule at Husson
8:30am- 9:30am- State Foul Shooting Championship
9:15am- 10:30am- Girls AA/A/B Game
10:45am- 12:00pm- Boys AA/A/B Game
12:00pm- 12:15pm- MABC & RMHC Maine Presentations
12:15pm- 12:30pm- 3-Point Shooting Competition
12:30pm- 12:45pm- Slam Dunk Competition
1:00pm- 2:15pm- Boys C/D Game
2:30pm- 3:45pm- Girls C/D Game