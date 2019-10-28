BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy volleyball is 19 and 3. They just earned head coach Trisha Carver her program record 135 victory. Setter Sidney Adams reached the program record for assists this season. Libero Maria Perez set the program record for digs this fall as well. They have been to the NCAA tournament the past 3 years in a row. They hope to make it 4 in a row in a few weeks.
Maine Maritime Academy volleyball having record setting season
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:35 PM, Oct 28, 2019