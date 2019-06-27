Maine Amateur Golf Championship qualifying held at Waterville Country Club

It's the 100th Maine State Amateur Golf Championship this year. The tournament is coming up July 9th to 11th at Portland Country Club.

The last of three qualifying events held today at Waterville Country Club. The top 24 made the cut.

1 Kevin Byrne E 70

2 Heath Cowan +1 71

3 Nicholas Pelotte +2 72

4 Conner Paine +3 73

5 Timothy Doyle +3 73

6 Sean Goggin +3 73

7 Curtis Jordan +3 73

8 Ben Estabrook +4 74

9 Paul Wiggin +4 74

10 Joe Walp +4 74

11 Nick Mazurek +5 75

12 Tucker Buteau +5 75

13 Frank Magoon +6 76

14 Mark Stasium +6 76

15 Truman Libby +6 76

16 William Hawkinson +6 76

17 Percy Zentz +7 77

18 Brad Pattershall +7 77

19 Michael Smith +8 78

20 Jay Flower +9 79

21 Christopher Burns +9 79

22 Ryan Wilkins +9 79

23 Mike Smith +9 79

24 Teddy Forsley +9 79