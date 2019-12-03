Madison's Wilder resigns at Old Dominion

It's the end of an era for former UMaine quarterback and Madison graduate Bobby Wilder.

After 13 seasons as Old Dominion head football coach Wilder announced his resignation on Monday. He's been the program's only coach since the school restarted football. He went 77-56 there. Bobby will be paid 600 thousand dollars in a contract buy out.

Wilder issued a statement through the school saying quote

"I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University."

Wilder was an assistant coach at Maine for 26 years before taking over the ODU program....