MPA football committee meets, discuss changes with many new 8-player teams expected

The MPA football committee discussing 8-player expansion today. They possibly could go from 10 teams, from this inaugural year, to 24 teams next season. They are considering having 2 state champions in the new 8-player class. One large and one small school champion. The changes might mean going back to 3 classes of 11-player football. It could also mean a statewide class D with just 8 teams left in the smallest class after the moves.