MPA confirms football classifications, adds 8-man football

The MPA holding its spring meetings today in Rockport. The big news is the approval of 8-man football for this fall season.

There are 10 teams who have opted for the change. Locally Ellsworth is the only one so far to switch. There will be two division and the winners of each division will play for a state championship.

The MPA meeting also solidifies class A with only 8 teams statewide. 6 class A schools are moving down to class B which will now have 22 teams.

Bangor is the lone area school in class A.

