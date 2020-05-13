MPA adding E-Sports as an activity this fall

The Maine Principal's Association is planning to add E-sports as an activity starting this fall. Waterville and Cape Elizabeth did participate last year. The National Federation of State High School Association, which Maine is a part of, partnered with PlayVS which needs 20 schools for a championship. This past year the MPA schools were in a time zone league, on the east coast, with schools from other states since there were only 2.

They hope to get 20 Maine schools for the fall and plan to offer Rocket League and League of Legends.

The MPA hopes it will teach leadership and teamwork to many kids who aren't usually involved in many activities.