WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy's Nathan Granholm is the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year. The three year lacrosse team captain made first team all conference twice. He graduated this year with a degree in Marine Engineering Technology. He was a leader in his Regiment of Midshipmen and received the Commandant's Citation. He will represent the NAC for the NCAA Man of the Year award...
MMA's Granholm is NAC Man of the Year
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 9:19 PM, Jul 01, 2020