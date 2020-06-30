MMA's Adams is NAC Woman of the Year

Maine Maritime Academy's Syndey Adams is the North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year. Adams is the volleyball program's all time leader in set assists. She made all-conference first team and was conference tournament MVP as the Mariners reached the NCAA tournament for the 4th straight year. She also was first team all-conference in lacrosse. She will be represent the NAC for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. The NAC Man of the Year award is announced tomorrow.

