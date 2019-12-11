MDI switching to 8-man football next year

It was talked about last season and this week the MDI football program has decided it will make the move to 8-man football. It joins Ellsworth in the eastern Maine ranks of teams to make the switch...

The school committee met, on Monday, and determined it is in the best interest to keep the program going to make the switch due to expected low numbers over the next number of years. This season MDI's 7th and 8th grade only had 10 players, 5th and 6th grade had no team, and 3rd and 4th grade only had 10 players. They voted unanimously to make the move. They hope they can generate enough interest in football in the future to make the move back to 11-man. For the immediate future MDI will be an 8-man team...