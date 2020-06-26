MCI graduate Bertrand transfers from UMaine football to Husson's program

Adam Bertrand has transferred to Husson and will continue his football career there.

The former MCI star won two gold balls, and played in 4 straight state games, in high school with the Huskies. Bertrand earned a spot on the roster with the UMaine football team out of high school. But, he never got a chance to play in the games for the Black Bears. It was made clear he wasn't going to get to do so. He made a tough choice. Ada heads to Husson to join the Eagles with hopes of earning some playing time...