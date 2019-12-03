ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine women's basketball lost superstar Blanca Millan to a season ending ACL tear this weekend. Her coach Amy Vachon addressed losing her top player today at practice. She called Millan one of the top 4 players in the history of the program.
Loss of Millan for season creates major challenges for UMaine women's basketball
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 9:13 PM, Dec 03, 2019
