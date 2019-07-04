Longtime basketball tournament director Bill Fletcher has died

MPA Hall of Excellence, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors are just some of the recognition from Bill Fletcher's career. Bill died this week at age 88. Fletcher was the tournament director for eastern Maine high school basketball for 26 years. He coached three sports at Mattanawcook, winning the state basketball class L title in 1956. He then served as athletic administrator at Falmouth, Penobscot Valley, Dexter and Brewer....

His funeral will be tomorrow in Bangor....

