PORTLAND, MAINE (WABI) - The 44th annual Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is coming up in a few weeks. They announced six $5,000 Scholar Athlete Award winners this week. Old Town's Emma Hargreaves who is headed to Bowdoin and Penquis Valley's Cymeria Robshaw who is going to Holy Cross both receiving the honor and both will compete in track and field in college.
Locals honored as Maine Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Award winners
By Eric Gullickson |
Updated: Tue 8:26 PM, Apr 30, 2019