Local programs benefit from Patriots' grants

The Patriots have awarded grants to 33 youth and school based football programs in New England. Several of them are from this part of the state.

Alumni from the team have been coming to the area for a few years holding camps.

Grants are now being made and benefiting from the new program are Winslow, Presque Isle, the Bangor Junior Rams and John Bapst high school.

The grants will help with equipment and uniforms.

USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation.