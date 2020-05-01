Local golf courses open for the season again, Bangor Muni to open Sunday

It was a treacherous day out there as the Governor's stay at home ban was eased to allow golf courses and disc golf to open.

Bangor Muni did not open today but we are told they are able to social distance properly now and will be walking only when they open for business this Sunday. Many area courses opened today for the diehard golfers. Make sure to call or book online at your course before you go. Over at Hermon Meadow they had a few players and plan to be busy this weekend with new restrictions.