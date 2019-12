Maine Soccer Coaches Association had it's annual awards banquet Sunday. The United Soccer Coaches announced their All-Americans for the fall season this week...

Maine's All-Americans are Bangor's Elisa Jansujwicz. Camden Hills Kristina Kelly and Kaylyn Krul on the girls side. Yarmouth's Alejandro Coury and Lewiston's Bilal Hersi earning the boys All-America team spots. Just 131 players nationally were recognized...