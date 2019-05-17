WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - Maine Majestix field hockey stars are heading to the National Futures Championships in Pennsylvania. Skowhegan's Maliea Kelso, Messalonskee's Autumn Littlefield and Winslow's Bodhi Littlefield at U19. Skowhegan's Hannah McKenney made it at U16 while Belfast's Sarah Woods and Winthrop's Madelyne Perkins are alternates.
Local field hockey stars selected to National Futures Championships
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 11:10 PM, May 17, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 11:10 PM, May 17, 2019