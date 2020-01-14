Local college players honored with weekly awards

Colby's Noah Tyson is NESCAC player of the week this week. The Mules are ranked 12th in the nation at 13-0. They play at 5th ranked Middlebury on Friday.

Husson's Bailey Donovan named conference, New England Women's Basketball and Maine Women's Basketball Coaches Associations rookie of the week. The Hampden graduate had back to back 20 point games. Central graduate Sydney Allen made the honor roll. As did Husson men's big man Scott Lewis. Lewis was conference rookie of the week as well.

