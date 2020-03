Legendary Down East high school basketball coach Ordman "Ordie" Alley passed away this week. He was 77 years old.

Alley coached at Jonesport-Beals for 39 years. His teams won 13 eastern Maine titles, 9 state championships and over 600 games. They lovingly referred to the Bangor Auditorium as the "Ordie-torium." There is a visiting period on Saturday at the Bragdon Kelley funeral home in Machias. Please contact the funeral home for more information...