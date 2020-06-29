WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - Waterville football coach Matt Gilley stepped down this January. The Purple Panther's new head coach is Isaac LeBlanc. The Thomas College graduate has worked with Waterville Youth Football for almost a decade. He has been the Athletics Director at the Alfond Youth Center since 2012. The Jay native played football at Spruce Mountain in high school and the school is excited to have another passionate coach for the program...
LeBlanc named head football coach at Waterville high
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 8:46 PM, Jun 29, 2020