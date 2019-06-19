MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WABI) - Moscow, Maine, native and former UMaine pitcher Cody Laweryson signed with the Minnesota Twins last week. The Twins assigned Cody officially today to the Elizabethton Twins in the Appalachian League. They are the rookie level team for the Twins and are located in Tennessee.
Laweryson assigned to Minnesota Twins minor league club in Elizabethton, TN
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 10:17 PM, Jun 19, 2019
