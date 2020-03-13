HAMPDEN, MAINE (WABI) - Hampden's Bryce Lausier is the Gatorade Maine boys basketball player of the year. He says he got the notification today in the mail. Bryce just won Mr. Basketball last week. He led the Hampden boys to the class A state championship this winter. He just picked up an offer to division-II Franklin Pierce this week. We should know soon where he will play college ball next year.
Lausier Gatorade Maine boys basketball player of the year
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 11:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020