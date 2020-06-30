"Kick Back for Cass" community service event planned for next 11 days

Cassidy Charette was a Messalonskee student who died in a hayride accident as a teenager in 2014. "Shine On Cass" is an organization to preserve Cassidy's memory. They are adjusting their traditional soccer game plans this year due to COVID-19. In her caring spirit they are asking people to give back to their community.

"Basically like whatever you think serves the community. People take like a five second video and the video is going to be them saying what they did. And then you have a ball or an item or whatever receive the pass and then throw it and we are going to put all the videos together," says Cassidy's longtime friend Riley Field, "Just to kind of share what everyone's doing. The whole idea is 11 days of giving. It is going to start on July 1 and then July 11 will be the last day. We are planning on posting the video at the end of the day on July 11."

We have attached links to the organization website and Facebook if you are interested.