Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race organizers explain finish line move

The water levels in the Kenduskeag Stream are still quite high today.

High enough that the finish line has been moved upstream.

So much water that at high tide, Saturday around noon, boats would not be able to get under the bridges. So they had to make a change. The new plan is to finish right after "Shopping Cart" run that's right after the two portages at Gateway Park.

It should be fun and fast on Saturday. More than 700 people, almost 400 craft, have already registered. You can still register, but after 11 o'clock on Friday morning, it'll cost you just a little bit more. TV5 coverage starts Saturday, at 10 AM, at Six Mile Falls.