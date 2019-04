It's all systems go for the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race this Saturday.

The race committee held its final gathering this afternoon in Bangor.

Police, fire, search and rescue also in attendance.

Water levels were on the high side early in the week, but by race time on Saturday it will still be ideal.

Some on the race committee have been involved in the event for decades, like Dick Hanson and J.R. Mabee.