JONESPORT, MAINE (WABI) - Jonesport-Beals senior Kaiden Crowley is heading to UMaine Presque Isle to continue his studies. He will play both basketball and baseball for the Owls. His family posted about his choice on social media on Sunday. Congrats to Kaiden on continuing his athletic career in the NAC....
Jonesport-Beals' Crowley heading to UMPI, will play basketball and baseball
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:20 PM, Mar 02, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:20 PM, Mar 02, 2020
