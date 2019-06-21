Jefferson leaving UMaine football program, granted permission by school

Ramon Jefferson will not be a UMaine football player anymore. The Black Bears leading rusher is leaving the program.

UMaine Athletics and UMaine football granting Ramon his release to transfer today. Jefferson made a post on Twitter this morning stating he would be transferring.

He was arrested in Old Town, in February, for domestic assault and plead guilty to criminal mischief. Part of a plea deal to drop the other charges which were dismissed in May. Jefferson rushed for over 1000 yards last season, with 8 rushing touchdowns.