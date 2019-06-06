ROCKPORT, MAINE (WABI) - Legendary Camden Hills head boys basketball coach Jeff Hart stepped down last night after more than 500 wins and 6 gold balls with the Windjammers. This is 2002. He is the new Camden Hills Athletic Director. Steve Alex is retiring from the position to join the Air Force again this time as a civilian. Congrats to coach Hart. Good luck to Steve. He's been great to work with...
Jeff Hart is new Athletic Director at Camden Hills, steps down as boys basketball coach
