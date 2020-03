Penobscot Valley star Lexi Ireland has committed to the UMaine Presque Isle women's basketball team. Lexi averaged over 20 points and 13 rebounds per game this season for the Howlers. Ireland scored over 14 hundred points at Penobscot Valley and led them to the state game two seasons ago.

Hampden's Bryce Lausier is officially announced as the Gatorade Maine boys basketball player of the year today. Congratulations Bryce.