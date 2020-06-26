BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Trainers Shawn Demaray and Matt MacKenzie share a training space
for Results Basketball and Queen City Athletics. This week they teamed up to face two of the Husson women's basketball stars, Bailey Donovan and Sydney Allen, in our TV5 "I Bet You Can't" challenge...
I Bet You Can't Challenge: Husson women's basketball players face local trainers
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 8:35 PM, Jun 26, 2020
