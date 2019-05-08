Husson's Maguire, Rogerson and Brochu garner major recognition

Postseason accolades time for college diamond sports.

UMaine softball's Laurine German is named 2nd team all-conference while Keely Clark made alL-rookie team.

In the NAC, Thomas College's Dave King is the coach of the year.

Top conference honors go to Husson baseball players. Ellsworth's Conor Maguire is the NAC baseball player of the year and senior scholar athlete of the year. Brewer's Kobe Rogerson is NAC rookie of the year. He also made D3Baseball.com team of the week. Husson softball player and Cony grad Arika Brochu earning d-III national player of the week recognition as well from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

