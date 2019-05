Husson softball to face MIT in NCAA softball tournament opening round

Game Schedule: (Double Elimination) - All Times TBA

Friday - Game 1: Rowan University vs. Eastern Nazarene College

Friday - Game 2: MIT vs. Husson University

Saturday - Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Saturday - Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Saturday - Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3

Sunday - Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5

Sunday - Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (If Necessary)