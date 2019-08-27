Husson football picked 3rd in the preseason CCC poll

Husson football is picked to finish 3rd in the Commonwealth Coast Conference poll. It's a new conference for the Eagles.

2019 CCC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll

Team Points (First Place Votes)

1. Western New England 59 (5)

2. Endicott 54 (3)

3. Husson 49

4. Salve Regina 44

5. Curry 26

6. Nichols 24

7. University of New England 20

8. Becker 12

Also the NAC women's soccer preseason poll is out:

1. Maine Maritime – 77 Points (6 first place votes)

2. Thomas – 67

3. UMaine-Farmington – 64 (2)

4. Husson – 61 (1)

5. SUNY Delhi – 41

6. SUNY Canton – 35

7. NVU-Johnson – 27

8. UMaine-Presque Isle – 17

9. NVU-Lyndon – 16

