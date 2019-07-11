Husson baseball coach Jason Harvey steps down

Jason Harvey, the winningest coach in Husson baseball program history, stepped down today after 12 years as the head coach.

He also has been the assistant athletic director for facilties and game management.

The Bucksport native earned 284 victories as head coach for the eagles. He played both baseball and basketball there during his college career.

Harvey issued a written statement about why he is stepping down, "It is with great sadness that I step away from Husson, but due to personal matters this is what is best for me and my family at this time," said Jason Harvey, "I want to thank the University, Athletics Staff, Coaches, current and former players for all they did for me during my time at Husson. I was blessed to coach alongside some great coaches who have made a great impact on my life to this day. I was fortunate enough to coach a large group of fine young men during my time here at Husson and I am thankful that they gave me dedication, commitment and love to our baseball program. Husson is a great place with a lot of great people. The baseball program has been a second family to me, my wife and kids and it will truly be missed by all of us."

