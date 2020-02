The North Atlantic Conference handed out it's regular season awards Wednesday.

Joan Overman won Defensive Player of the Year. Rookie of the Year went to Bailey Donovan and Kissy Walker was named Coach of the Year in the conference for the second year in a row and eighth overall for her career.

Nicole Tapparo was named Senior Scholar Athlete.

Maine Maritime senior and Searsport native Melinda Ogden was named NAC Player of the year.