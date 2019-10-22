Holyoke publicly releases "Evergreens" outdoor sports adventures book

Many of you probably know John Holyoke. If you don't, he is an outdoor sports writer for the Bangor Daily News. His adventures for work, and not for work, are many and he has detailed some of them in a new book he publicly released Tuesday called "Evergreens". John and Matt Dunlap entertained a crowd with some of his great Maine woods adventures at a BDN Dirigo Speaks event at Bangor Arts Exchange. You can find John's book at most local bookstores.