PORTLAND, MAINE (WABI) - The Maine high school baseball senior all-star games scheduled for today have been cancelled by the weather.
The Dr. John Winkin award which goes to Maine's top senior baseball player goes to Trejyn Fletcher of Deering. He capped off his amazing individual season being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2nd round and recently signed with the team for a million and a half dollar signing bonus....
High School Senior baseball all-star games cancelled, Fletcher wins Winkin Award
PORTLAND, MAINE (WABI) - The Maine high school baseball senior all-star games scheduled for today have been cancelled by the weather.