Hermon tops Ellsworth girls in OT... area scores

ELLSWORTH, MAINE (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Belfast 71, Waterville 47
Brewer 79, Gardiner 60
Cony 91, Medomak Valley 59
Forest Hills 80, Temple 43
Hampden Academy 66, Lawrence 36
Maranacook 52, Maine Central Institute 44
Mount View 73, Oceanside 60
Vinalhaven 53, Islesboro Central 31
GIRLS
Gardiner Area 51, Brewer 34
Hampden 51, Lawrence 41
Hermon 53, Ellsworth 47
John Bapst 45, Orono 25
Madison 48, Spruce Mountain 28
Maranacook 61, Maine Central Institute 38
Mattanawcook 65, Lee 11
Oceanside 52, Mount View 31
Old Town 54, Mount Desert Island 42
Penobscot Valley 66, Searsport 25
Piscataquis Community 47, Penquis Valley 28
Richmond 56, Valley 32
Skowhegan 50, Nokomis 38
Stearns 68, Central 37
Temple 35, Forest Hills 24
Vinalhaven 38, North Haven 37