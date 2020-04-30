Harness racing season remains on hold until state restrictions loosen

Harness racing season is still up in the air. Bangor Raceway is closed for the foreseeable future.

Hollywood Casino General Manager, Austin Muchemore statement:

"Due to COVID-19, Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway remains closed until it is approved by the state to re-open. That closure affects the casino, restaurants, hotel, and harness racing operations. As more information is made available, we will work with all parties involved as well as the community to keep everyone updated."

We also asked Maine Harness Racing Commission Executive Director Henry Jennings about the start of the season and how horses are impacted by the Coronavirus:

"The Maine harness racing community understands the threat posed by Coronavirus. To date, no racing events have occurred in accordance with the Governor’s emergency orders. The industry is currently looking at all options and will carefully determine, in concert with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and the Governor’s office, whether racing can occur safely in Maine at a later date.

A substantial number of unofficial laboratory tests have been conducted in several countries in an effort to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in companion animals exhibiting respiratory symptoms, including horses. These tests were run in order to fine-tune a commercial veterinary test. To date, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has not been detected in horses, nor is there evidence that horses have been adversely impacted by the virus."

