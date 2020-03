Hampden's Lausier named Mr. Maine Basketball, Oxford Hills' Colby Miss Basketball

The high school senior basketball all-star weekend is here. The state's top awards announced in Bangor. Hampden Academy's Bryce Lausier is Mr. Basketball this year. Oxford Hills Julia Colby is Miss Basketball.

Maine McDonald's Senior All-Star Basketball Games

Saturday at Husson's Newman Gymnasium

8:30 AM- State Foul Shooting Champ.

9:15 AM - Girls AA/A/B Game

10:45 AM - Boys AA/A/B Game

12:15 PM - 3-Point Shooting Comp.

12:30 PM - Slam Dunk Competition

1:00 PM - Boys C/D Game

2:30 PM - Girls C/D Game