Hampden's Bryce Lausier has officially committed to continue his education and play basketball for division-II St. Anselm's.

maine's mr. basketball and gatorade boys basketball player of the year averaged over 26 points, almost 8 rebounds and over 5 assists per game. bryce earned a full scholarship for the 2020 northeast 10 champions after leading the broncos to the state championship in class a this winter.... we spoke to him tonight about his college choice...