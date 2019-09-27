HAMPDEN, MAINE (WABI) - Recently Hampden Academy named one of ESPN's Honor Roll schools for their work to make every student feel included in both academic and athletic ventures at the school. They were one of the top 34 schools at all levels of academics nationally to be honored. They got their banner from ESPN Friday morning at their homecoming pep rally....
Hampden gets banner for making ESPN Honor Roll
