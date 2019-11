Husson wide receiver, and Maine native, Tyler Halls earned a spot on the New England Football Writers All-New England team for division 2 and 3. He had over 1000 yards receiving.

Husson announced its athletes of the year this week. Baskeball player Kenzie Worcester and softball pitcher Jen Jones earn Clara Swan athlete of the year honors. Quarterback Cory Brandon and basketball player Justin Martin earn Del Merrill player of the year award honors.