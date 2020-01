Bangor welcomed a Boston Red Sox legend to the Gracie Theater. A good crowd too.

Hall of Famer Jim Rice was in town for a meet and greet, and a hot stove session with fans. They came from all over. One fan even came down from the Allagash.

A great night of baseball talk with one of the best to put on a Sox uniform.

Rice signed some autographs and took questions from fans on all kinds of topics, including Mookie, and the manager search...