Granholm breaks mom's single season goal scoring record at MDI

We told you earlier this season about MDI star soccer forward Daisy Granholm chosing to stay and play for her school rather than her club team like she did last year. Well this weekend, she scored a hat trick and passed her mom's school record for goals in a season. Her mom Whitney, then Williams, now Granholm scored 36 goals in the 1989 season and now daughter daisy holds the record with 41 goals after scoring 3 more tonight in their final regular season win over Ellsworth 3-2....