AUGUSTA, MAINE (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills announcement today opened some social distancing outdoor sports starting May 1st. Guided hunting and fishing can start Friday for Mainers. Turkey season opener is Saturday. Restricted use allows golf and disc golf courses to open Friday with hopes it will be Mainers only participating.
Governor opens golf, disc golf and guided hunting/fishing for Mainers starting Friday
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 7:20 PM, Apr 28, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 7:24 PM, Apr 28, 2020